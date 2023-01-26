(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) US President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Europe to coincide with the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, NBC reported on Thursday, citing people in the know.

February 24 will mark one year since Moscow launched an operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the Russian-speaking republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.