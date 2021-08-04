Biden Pledges $100Mln in Additional Aid for Lebanon, Urges Reforms

The United States is committing nearly $100 million in additional aid for Lebanon, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) The United States is committing nearly $100 million in additional aid for Lebanon, President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.

"Today I'm announcing nearly a $100 million in new humanitarian assistance," Biden told a United Nations pledging conference for the crisis-ridden nation led by France.

Biden used the donor conference, which was convened on the anniversary of the devastating blast in the Port of Beirut, to urge the Lebanese government to pursue much-needed reforms.