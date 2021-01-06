Biden Pledges Additional COVID-19 Relief With Democrats Poised to Gain Control of Senate

US President-elect Joe Biden, used a congratulatory message on Wednesday lauding an apparent takeover of the US Senate by Democrats to promise Americans additional COVID-19 relief in addition to a just approved $900 billion package

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2021) US President-elect Joe Biden, used a congratulatory message on Wednesday lauding an apparent takeover of the US Senate by Democrats to promise Americans additional COVID-19 relief in addition to a just approved $900 billion package.

"The bipartisan COVID-19 relief bill passed in December was just a down payment. We need urgent action on what comes next, because the COVID-19 crisis hits red [Republican] states and blue [Democratic] states alike," Biden said in a statement.

While Biden has made similar pledges in the past, apparent victories by Democratic candidates in two runoff elections in the state of Georgia on Tuesday - if verified - could give Biden the means to enact more COVID-19 relief over objections by Republicans.

Biden also used the message to reiterate his Democratic party's agenda on other issues such as economic reform, climate change, racial justice and voting rights.

While Biden can likely count on traction to enact proposals with a Democratic majority in Congress, he also offered an olive branch to Republicans.

"I'm also just as determined today as I was yesterday to try to work with people in both parties - at the Federal, state and local levels - to get big things done for our nation," Biden said.

Victories in both Senate races would tie the Senate with 50 seats for both Democrats and Republicans, with the tie-breaking vote held by Vice-President elect Kamala Harris giving Democrats control of the chamber.