Biden Pledges Rapid Humanitarian Aid, Reconstruction Assistance to Gaza

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The United States will provide rapid humanitarian aid and reconstruction assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza after the conflict between local militant group and Israel, President Joe Biden announced.

"We remain committed working with the United Nations and other international stakeholders to provide rapid humanitarian assistance and marshal international support for the people of Gaza and the Gaza reconstruction efforts," Biden said in a televised address.

The US president vowed to coordinate assistance with the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority and not Hamas movement, which de-facto rules Gaza.

Israel and the Palestinian militants agreed to a mutual, unconditional ceasefire which was brokered by Egypt and begins at 23:00 GMT on Thursday after 11 days of rocket attacks and air strikes.