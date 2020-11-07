UrduPoint.com
Biden Pledges To Be President 'for All Americans'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 11:16 PM

Biden pledges to be president 'for all Americans'

Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday pledged to be a "president for all Americans," after US networks projected he has defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump in their bitterly contested election

Wilmington, United States, Nov 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden on Saturday pledged to be a "president for all Americans," after US networks projected he has defeated Republican incumbent Donald Trump in their bitterly contested election.

"The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans -- whether you voted for me or not," the 77-year-old former vice president said in a tweet.

"With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation," he said in a separate statement. "It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

More Stories From World

