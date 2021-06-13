Biden Pledges to Be 'Very Straightforward' With Putin During Geneva Summit

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he will be "very straightforward" with Russian President Vladimir Putin during their negotiations in Geneva on June 16.

"The bottom line is that I think the best way to deal with this is for he and I to meet, he and I to have our discussion.

I know you don't doubt that I'll be very straightforward with him about our concerns, and I will make clear my view of how that meeting turned out, and he'll make clear from his perspective how it turned out," Biden said.