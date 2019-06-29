Biden Pledges to Heal 'Dark Side' of American Politics Under Trump Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2019) Former Vice President and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden hinted at a possible theme of his upcoming campaign on Friday - healing the nation of "miserable ugly politics" unleashed by President Donald Trump.

"We have a president who promotes hate and division, who has encouraged the poison of white supremacy," Biden said in a speech to the Rainbow Push organization while recounting events of the 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where a white nationalist killed a counter protester.

Otherwise, Biden spent little time criticizing Trump directly and ended his speech with the theme of healing America of what he called is "miserable ugly politics we have today."

"I've never been more optimistic about America future and I mean it," Biden said.

"We're in a position now where the American people have seen the very dark side of America. Every generation is saying - enough. We have a chance, a real chance if we stand up and remember who we are. There's nothing we've not been able to do if we're united."

Earlier in the address, Biden concentrated on defending his civil rights record against attacks on his long career as a champion of racial equality, reminding the audience that he served under the United States' first black president, Barack Obama, and reminiscing over his support for the civil rights movement during 36 years in the US Senate.

Biden also sprinkled the speech with policy proposals such as a national minimum wage of $15, immediately repealing the Trump administration's "tax cuts for the rich" and expunging marijuana conviction records.