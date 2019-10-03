UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Pledges To Renew Ban On Assault Weapons If Elected US President - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 seconds ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 03:40 AM

Biden Pledges to Renew Ban on Assault Weapons if Elected US President - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden cited in a statement past success in banning military style assault weapons in the United States and pledged to ban the weapons once again.

"In 1994, Senator [Dianne] Feinstein and I led the fight to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines," Biden said via Twitter on Wednesday. "We took on the NRA [National Rifle Association] and got it done."

A 1994 law imposed a ten-year ban on assault weapons manufactured after the measure was signed into law by President Bill Clinton.

The ban expired in 2014 and was not renewed.

In recent years, assault rifles have become the weapon of choice in a series of mass shootings, prompting a renewed push to renew the ban.

"As president, I'll ban these weapons of war once again," Biden said. "We will get them off our streets."

The NRA, one of the most powerful US lobbying groups, opposes nearly all gun control proposals, fearing that they embolden a Democratic agenda to outlaw private ownership of all guns, despite a provision in the Constitution allowing individual firearm ownership.

Related Topics

Twitter United States All Weapon

Recent Stories

I have learned a lot about living in space: Hazza ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan to file review appeal on Reko Diq case: A ..

3 hours ago

Government to launch Ehsas Lungar at federal capit ..

4 hours ago

Thani Al Zeyoudi attends Korean Embassy&#039;s cer ..

4 hours ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Croatian Consul-Gen ..

5 hours ago

Govt took difficult decisions to stable national e ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.