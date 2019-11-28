Biden Pledges to Restore US Asylum Eligibility for Domestic Violence Victims

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden pledged to restore eligibility for US asylum to victims of domestic violence.

"Many of those seeking asylum on our southern border are fleeing horrific forms of gender-based violence," Biden tweeted on Wednesday. "As president, I will restore asylum status for domestic violence survivors & spearhead an initiative to end violence against women and girls in Central America."

In June 2018, then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered US immigration courts, overseen by the Justice Department, to stop granting asylum to victims of abuse and gang violence.

Sessions said American asylum laws were intended exclusively for victims of political persecution.

A Federal judge ruled the following December that the US could not impose the Sessions ban and that people who make domestic violence claims must have a fair opportunity to apply for asylum.

Despite the ruling, the present policy in the Trump administration regarding domestic violence victims asking for asylum remains murky, according to Human Rights Watch.