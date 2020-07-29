Biden Pledges to Shrink US Black-White Wealth Gap by Targeting Minority Business, Housing

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Presumed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden unveiled a plan that he said would ease systemic racism in the United States by shrinking a wealth gap that hurts black and brown minorities.

"Today, I'm laying out a fourth part of my Build Back Better Plan, advancing racial equity across the American economy," Biden said in a speech in his home state of Delaware. "To start we create a new small business opportunity fund."

Biden said he would earmark $30 billion for the fund, which would subsidize state, local and non-profit groups that provide venture capital for minority businesses and entrepreneurs.

Biden also proposed setting a goal of spending 15 percent of Federal procurement on black- and brown-owned businesses by 2025.

Overall, Biden said he wants to spend about $150 billion to aid minority businesses, with about one third earmarked for venture capital and the remaining $100 billion used for low interest business loans, according to details released by the Biden campaign earlier in the day.

The plan also prioritizes helping black and brown communities find affordable housing by building 1.5 million homes and public housing units and creating a $15,000 tax credit to help families of color make a down payment for their first homes.