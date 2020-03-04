Biden Poised to Win Minnesota, Arkansas Democratic Presidential Primaries - AP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden will win the Democratic Primary races in Minnesota and Arkansas, AP has projected.

At stake are Minnesota's 75 and Arkansas' 31 delegates. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win the party nomination.

So far Biden is projected to also win the Democratic primary contests in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma while US Senator Bernie Sanders is poised to win in his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado.