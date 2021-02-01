Biden Postpones Foreign Policy Speech Over Inclement Weather - White House

US President Joe Biden has postponed his planned speech on foreign policy matters due to the snowy weather in Washington, a White House official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) US President Joe Biden has postponed his planned speech on foreign policy matters due to the snowy weather in Washington , a White House official said on Monday.

"He looks forward to visiting later this week when the agency's staff and diplomats can more safely commute to attend," the official said, as cited by the White House pool report.

Biden during a scheduled visit to the State Department on Monday was expected to give remarks presenting his foreign policy plans, the first such speech since his inauguration.

NBC reported on Saturday that the speech would outline Biden's foreign policy vision, aimed at "restoring America's place in the world.



A senior administration official also told NBC that Biden would sign several executive actions related to "his efforts to demonstrate a new US approach on the world stage," including one to form a task force to reunite migrant families.

Last week, Biden held his first phone conversation of his presidency with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the talks, during which the two leaders agreeing to extend the New START treaty, were businesslike and frank. Peskov also said it was too early to speak of any potential reset of the US-Russian relations.