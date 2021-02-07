UrduPoint.com
Biden Predicts 'Extreme Competition' With China, Rules Out Trump-Style Conflict

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2021) US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that his country was in for four years of "extreme competition" with China but ruled out an outright conflict.

"We need not have a conflict, but there is going to be an extreme competition. I'm not going to do it the way... [Donald] Trump did. We're going to focus on the international rules of the road," he told CBS.

Biden said calling up Chinese President Xi Jinping was a matter of time. He boasted to have spent more time with Xi than any world leader during his stint as vice president.

"We haven't had occasion to talk to one another yet. There is no reason not to call him. I've probably spent more time with Xi Jinping, I'm told, than any world leader has, because I had 24-25 hours of private meetings with him," he estimated.

The US and China stumbled into a trade war under the Trump administration, marked by tit-for-tat import tariffs and blacklisting of Chinese companies over alleged ties to the government.

