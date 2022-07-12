UrduPoint.com

Biden Prepared To Discuss Any Issue Raised By Obrador - Official On Assange Comments

Sumaira FH Published July 12, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Biden Prepared to Discuss Any Issue Raised by Obrador - Official on Assange Comments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2022) US President Joe Biden is willing to discuss any issue that will be raised by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during their meeting at the White House on Tuesday, a senior Biden administration official told reporters.

The official made the statement in response to a question about Obrador's latest comments on the treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

"The presidents will raise what they want... any issue on the table," the official said. "The President (Biden) will be prepared to discuss whatever the president Mexico raises, so I'm not going to speculate on exactly whether or not it'll be raised."

About a week before Obrador's visit to Washington DC, he appealed to the US authorities to drop the charges against Assange. Obrador also said that if Assange is otherwise taken to the United States and sentenced to the maximum penalty and to die in prison, "we must start a campaign to tear down the Statue of Liberty."

In January, Obrador offered asylum to Assange for the second time.

Assange has appealed the United Kingdom's decision to extradite him to the United States, where he is facing espionage charges, media reported on Friday, citing his lawyer.

On Thursday, Assange filed two appeals to the UK high court in an effort to prevent his extradition, the report said.

The new legal dispute can last for months and delay Assange's extradition to the United States, the report added.

On June 17, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the extradition of Assange to the United States, where he is facing a possible sentence of up to 175 years in prison. WikiLeaks called Patel's decision a dark day for press freedom and for British democracy and promised to challenge the order.

WikiLeaks was founded by Assange on October 4, 2006, but rose to prominence in 2010 when it began to publish large-scale leaks of classified government information, especially from the US government. Assange was put on the US wanted list on espionage charges after his organization released thousands of classified documents that shed light on war crimes committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Washington Democracy White House Iraq Visit United Kingdom United States Mexico January June October Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

2 days ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.