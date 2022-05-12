Biden Prepares Executive Order to Stop China From Accessing Data on US Persons - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) The Biden administration has prepared a draft executive order to empower the US Justice Department to stop China and other global competitors from accessing the personal data of individuals in the United States, Reuters reported on Wednesday.

Under the proposed executive order, the US Attorney General would be granted the authority to review and prevent commercial transactions involving the sale of data on national security grounds, the report said.

The executive order would also require the Department of Health and Human Services to draft a rule to ensure that Federal assistance is not supporting the transfer of US persons' health, health-related or biological data, to entities owned by, controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of foreign US adversaries, the report said.

The Biden administration is proposing the new executive order amid frustrations about the Commerce Department failing to use similar powers granted to them under former President Donald Trump in 2019, the report added.

The draft executive order would support the Commerce Department's authorities by giving the Justice Department the ability to monitor compliance with the previous order, according to the report.