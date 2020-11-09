UrduPoint.com
Biden Presidency Poses No Threat to F-35, Patriot Sales to Poland - Prime Minister Office

The projected victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election will not affect the contracts for the supply of F-35 fighters and air-defense system Patriot to Poland, as the defense deal is mutually beneficial, Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Chancellery of the Polish Prime Minister, told Radio Poland on Monday

Poland signed a contract with US to purchase the Patriot system in 2018, and Warsaw expects to receive the weapons in late 2022. This January, Poland also signed a $4.6 billion contract to purchase 32 US-made F-35 fighter jets, which are planned to be gradually delivered to Poland until 2030.

"We are a reliable partner of Americans. These transactions are beneficial for the both sides.

On the one hand, Poland will strengthen its defense potential, on the other, these contracts are beneficial for the US business, defense sector," Dworczyk said.

Dworczyk stressed that he was "absolutely certain that the change in the US presidency will not affect the defense cooperation," and the relations between the countries would only strengthen.

Following a tight race in several key states, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is projected to secure over 270 electoral votes, necessary for him to take the White House. Incumbent President Donald Trump stressed that the election was far from over and he would dispute the result in courts.

