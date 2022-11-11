Biden, President Sisi Discuss Economic, Food Security Challenges - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US President Joseph Biden and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have discussed economic issues and food security problems, among other matters, the White House said in a readout after the meeting between the two leaders on Friday.

"President Biden and President El-Sisi also emphasized their mutual commitment to the multifaceted US-Egypt strategic partnership. President Biden expressed the United States' solidarity with Egypt in the face of the global economic and food security challenges caused by Russia's war on Ukraine, as well as his support for Egypt's water rights," the readout said.

"The President raised the importance of human rights and respect for fundamental freedoms. The two leaders also consulted on regional security challenges, opportunities to de-escalate conflicts, and the decades-long US-Egypt defense partnership.

Biden is currently in Egypt where he is attending the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) in Sharm el-Sheikh.

Biden will then visit Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from November 12-13 for the US-ASEAN Summit and the East Asia Summit, and from November 13-16, Biden will participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia.