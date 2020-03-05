UrduPoint.com
Biden Presidential Campaign Raises $7.1Mln In Two Days - Deputy Press Secretary

Thu 05th March 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden has raised more than $7 million in two days towards his bid to win the 2020 Democratic Primary election, campaign Deputy National Press Secretary Matt Hill said in a statement.

"@JoeBiden raised $7.1 million online in the last 42 hours - more than [Senator] Bernie Sanders," Hill said on Wednesday.

Hill noted that Sanders raised just over $5 million in the same period.

Biden has now raised at least $15 million in the past three days, Bloomberg News reported.

The news comes a day after Biden made a strong showing in the Democratic primary's "Super Tuesday" contests - winning 10 of fourteen states and taking the delegate lead over rival Sanders. According to AP estimates published by NPR on Wednesday, Biden now has 566 delegates and Sanders 501. A candidate must secure 1,991 delegates to win the party nomination or else there could be what is called a "brokered" convention in July.

