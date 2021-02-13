UrduPoint.com
Biden Press Official Temporarily Suspended After Threat To Destroy Reporter - White House

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 02:30 AM

Biden Press Official Temporarily Suspended After Threat to Destroy Reporter - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The White House has suspended Deputy Press Secretary T.J. Ducklo for a week without pay after he threatened to "destroy" a female reporter for investigating aspects of his private life, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"With the approval of the White House Chief of Staff, [Ducklo] has been placed on a one-week suspension without pay," Psaki said on Friday. "In addition, when he returns, he will no longer be assigned to work with any reporters at Politico.

He is the first to acknowledge this is not the standard of behavior set out by the president."

People magazine earlier reported that Ducklo was dating Axios political reporter Alexi McCammond, who covered President Joe Biden's election campaign. As the story emerged, Ducklo threatened Politico reporter Tara Palmeri, who was investigating the story, and threatened to destroy her. His threat was then reported by Vanity Fair magazine.

Psaki said Ducklo sent Palmieri a personal note apologizing for his behavior.

More Stories From World

