UrduPoint.com

Biden Pressures Leaders Of Baltic States Over Frequent Calls For Russia's Defeat - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Biden Pressures Leaders of Baltic States Over Frequent Calls for Russia's Defeat - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) During his recent visit to Warsaw in February, US President Joe Biden put pressure on leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in connection with their frequent calls for the defeat of Russia in Ukraine ” a gesture that made the Baltic states question Washington's faith in the feasibility of this goal, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

In addition, a senior European official told the newspaper that Kiev's allies in Eastern Europe were concerned about efforts by leading Western countries to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with Moscow.

In late February, after making an unannounced stop in Kiev, Biden also paid a two-day visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

In Warsaw, the US leader met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the heads of state of NATO's eastern flank. He also delivered a speech on the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse. In November 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the settlement of the Ukraine crisis must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects for the resumption of negotiations.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Visit Warsaw Same Kiev Estonia Poland Lithuania Latvia February November December Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

31 minutes ago
 15 entities to showcase Sharjah&#039;s tourism sec ..

15 entities to showcase Sharjah&#039;s tourism sector to Europeans

32 minutes ago
 Leading female entrepreneurs discuss their role in ..

Leading female entrepreneurs discuss their role in investment community at Inves ..

33 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler stresses importance of doubling eff ..

Fujairah Ruler stresses importance of doubling efforts to support LDCs

33 minutes ago
 For first time, women represented in all parliamen ..

For first time, women represented in all parliaments of the world, IPU report re ..

2 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi salutes AUS partners for their co ..

Bodour Al Qasimi salutes AUS partners for their community service

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.