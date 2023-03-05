(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2023) During his recent visit to Warsaw in February, US President Joe Biden put pressure on leaders of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in connection with their frequent calls for the defeat of Russia in Ukraine ” a gesture that made the Baltic states question Washington's faith in the feasibility of this goal, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

In addition, a senior European official told the newspaper that Kiev's allies in Eastern Europe were concerned about efforts by leading Western countries to persuade Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with Moscow.

In late February, after making an unannounced stop in Kiev, Biden also paid a two-day visit to Poland to mark the first anniversary of the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

In Warsaw, the US leader met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and the heads of state of NATO's eastern flank. He also delivered a speech on the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations have ultimately reached an impasse. In November 2022, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Kiev was set on escalation, not peace talks. In December, the Kremlin expressed agreement with US statements that the settlement of the Ukraine crisis must be based on a fair and long-term peace, but at the same time, Moscow said it saw no prospects for the resumption of negotiations.