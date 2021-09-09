Biden Proclaims September 10-12 National Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 9/11 Attacks

September 10-12 have been designated as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States, President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) September 10-12 have been designated as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States, President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation on Thursday.

"Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim September 10, 2021, through September 12, 2021, as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance," Biden said.

A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the Wold Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, as well as in the hijacked airplane that crashed in Pennsylvania without reaching its presumed target.

Biden said during the days of prayer and remembrance, Americans will solemnly reflect on the freedom and tolerance of the "American character" as they preserve the memories of the fallen.

Biden also called on Americans to honor and remember the victims of the terrorist attacks through contemplation, memorial services, bell ringing and evening candlelight vigils, among other activities.