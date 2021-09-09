UrduPoint.com

Biden Proclaims September 10-12 National Days Of Prayer, Remembrance For 9/11 Attacks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 08:30 PM

Biden Proclaims September 10-12 National Days of Prayer, Remembrance for 9/11 Attacks

September 10-12 have been designated as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States, President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) September 10-12 have been designated as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks against the United States, President Joe Biden announced in a proclamation on Thursday.

"Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim September 10, 2021, through September 12, 2021, as National Days of Prayer and Remembrance," Biden said.

A total of 2,977 people died in the attacks on the Wold Trade Center in New York and the Pentagon in Washington, as well as in the hijacked airplane that crashed in Pennsylvania without reaching its presumed target.

Biden said during the days of prayer and remembrance, Americans will solemnly reflect on the freedom and tolerance of the "American character" as they preserve the memories of the fallen.

Biden also called on Americans to honor and remember the victims of the terrorist attacks through contemplation, memorial services, bell ringing and evening candlelight vigils, among other activities.

Related Topics

Terrorist Washington Pentagon Died New York United States September Prayer

Recent Stories

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host ..

Department of Municipalities and Transport to host second Abu Dhabi Smart City S ..

5 minutes ago
 Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

Hundreds flee southern Spain wildfire

36 seconds ago
 BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IM ..

BRICS Countries Vow Urgent WTO Reform, Stronger IMF Crisis Response Capabilities

38 seconds ago
 Northern Ireland Unionists Threaten to Leave Local ..

Northern Ireland Unionists Threaten to Leave Local Government Over Post-Brexit P ..

40 seconds ago
 Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

Coronavirus toll at 1000 GMT Thursday

4 minutes ago
 2nd TCP wheat vessel arrives at KPT

2nd TCP wheat vessel arrives at KPT

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.