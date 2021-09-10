Biden Proclaims September 11 'Patriot Day,' Orders Flags to Be Flown at Half-Staff

September 11 has been designated as a Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance and all government entities should display the US flag at half staff on this day, President Joe Biden said in a proclamation issued on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) September 11 has been designated as a Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance and all government entities should display the US flag at half staff on this day, President Joe Biden said in a proclamation issued on Friday.

"Now, therefore, I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2021, as Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance. I call upon all departments, agencies and instrumentalities of the United States to display the flag of the United States at half-staff on Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance in honor of the individuals who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," Biden said.

Biden called on the American people to participate in community service on Patriot Day in honor of those lives lost during the September 11 terrorist attacks against the United States. The US president also called that a moment of silence is observed beginning at 8:46 a.m. EDT.

September 11 was initially designated as Patriot Day by a joint resolution of Congress approved in December 2001, with the National Day of Service and Remembrance being officialized in April 2009.