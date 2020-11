Biden Projected to Win Colorado, New Mexico - AP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has won the states of Colorado and New Mexico, AP projected.

Biden led President Donald Trump in Colorado by about 17% with 70% of ballots counted, results posted by Politico showed on Tuesday.

In New Mexico, Biden has a 16.1% lead over Trump with 44% of vote in, according to Politico.

Biden will receive nine electoral votes from Colorado and five from New Mexico. The former vice president was expected to win both states by slim margins in pre-election polls published on Realclearpolticis.com.