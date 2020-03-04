Biden Projected to Win Democratic Primary in State of Virginia - Fox News

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic Primary race in the state of Virginia, FOX news reported.

Virginia, which has 99 delegates at stake, is one of fourteen primary contests being held on Tuesday.

More than 1,300 delegates are up for grabs, one-third of the total delegates. Candidates need to secure 1,991 to win the party nomination.

California (415 delegates) and Texas (228) are the two biggest prizes of the night, the results of which are expected in the coming hours.