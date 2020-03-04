Biden Projected to Win Democratic Primary in North Carolina

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden is slated to win the Democratic Primary race in the state of North Carolina, Fox news has projected.

North Carolina is one of the key states on Super Tuesday with 110 delegates at stake.

A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win the party nomination.

So far Biden is projected to also win the Democratic primary in Virginia and US Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win in his home state of Vermont. California (415 delegates) and Texas (228) are the two biggest prizes of the night among 14 states voting.