Biden Projected to Win Massachusetts Democratic Presidential Primary - Fox

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden is poised to win the Democratic Primary race in Massachusetts, Fox news projects.

At stake are Massachusetts' 91 delegates. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win the party nomination.

The US networks also projected that Senator Bernie Sanders would win the state of Utah, where only 29 delegates are up for grabs.

So far Biden is projected to also win the Democratic primary contests in Virginia, North Carolina, Alabama, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Arkansas while US Senator Bernie Sanders is poised to win in his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado and Utah.