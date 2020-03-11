UrduPoint.com
Biden Projected To Win Missouri, Mississippi Primaries - FOX

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 05:30 AM

Biden Projected to Win Missouri, Mississippi Primaries - FOX

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) Former Vice President Joe Biden is projected to win the Democratic Primary elections in the US states of Mississippi and Missouri, Fox news said.

Biden was leading Senator Bernie Sanders by nearly 20 points in Missouri and by 75% in Mississippi with official results in from only one percent of precincts in each state on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, six US states held primary elections with more than 350 delegates up for grabs including Michigan (125 delegates), Missouri (36) and Washington (89). Mississippi has 36 delegates. The delegate apportionment will not be known until the end of the night. Candidates need 1,991 delegates to win the presidential nominee for their party.

