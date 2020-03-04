Biden Projected to Win Oklahoma, Tennessee Democratic Presidential Primaries - US Networks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden is slated to win the Democratic Primary races in Oklahoma and Tennessee, multiple US outlets projected.

Tennessee and Oklahoma are two of fourteen states holding contests on Tuesday with 64 and 37 delegates up for grabs, respectively in each state.

A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win the party nomination.

So far Biden is projected to also win the Democratic primary contests in Virginia, North Carolina, and Alabama while US Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win in his home state of Vermont as well as Colorado.

California (415 delegates) and Texas (228) are the two biggest prizes of the night. Texas remains too close to call while California polls close in about an hour.