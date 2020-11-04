Biden Projected to Win State of California - Fox News

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will secure a victory in the crucial US state of California, which has 55 electoral votes, over the incumbent President Donald Trump, a projection by Fox news revealed.

According to an early result on Tuesday, Biden is leading in California with 75.8-22.5 percent, after only 3 percent of the total ballots have been counted.

The Democratic candidate is also projected to win the states of Oregon (7 electoral votes) and Washington (12).