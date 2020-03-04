Biden Projected to Win Texas Democratic Primary - NBC

Joe Biden is set to win Texas Democratic Primary, coming ahead of Bernie Sanders in this state, NBC News broadcaster projected

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Joe Biden is set to win Texas Democratic Primary, coming ahead of Bernie Sanders in this state, NBC news broadcaster projected.

According to unofficial preliminary results and projection, Biden won nine states, Sanders four, with Maine still pending. The two candidates are far ahead of the other three, Michael Bloomberg, Elizabeth Warren and Tulsi Gabbard.