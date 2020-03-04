Biden Projected to Win US State of Alabama Democratic Presidential Primary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Former US Vice President Joe Biden is slated to win the Democratic Primary race in the state of Alabama, Fox news has projected.

Alabama is one of fourteen states holding contests on Tuesday with 52 delegates at stake.

A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win the party nomination.

So far Biden is projected to also win the Democratic primary contests in Virginia and North Carolina, while US Senator Bernie Sanders is projected to win in his home state of Vermont and is in a dead heat with Senator Elizabeth Warren and Biden in Massachusetts.