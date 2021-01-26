UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Promises 1Mln Vaccinations Daily In 3 Weeks

Sumaira FH 7 seconds ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 02:40 AM

Biden Promises 1Mln Vaccinations Daily in 3 Weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that in three weeks the country will be able to perform one million of vaccinations a day with a potential of reaching 1.5 million.

"I am quite confident that we will be in a position within the next three weeks or so to be vaccinating people at the range of a million a day and an excess of that," Biden said at a press briefing.

The president clarified that he was referring to the number of daily inoculations since vaccines approved in the United States require two shots per person with an interval of a couple of weeks.

"I think we may be able to get to... 1.5 million a day rather than 1 million a day. But we have to meet that goal of a million a day," Biden said.

Related Topics

United States May Million

Recent Stories

NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

2 hours ago

Samsung Pakistan held a virtual EPIC event to Laun ..

3 hours ago

UN Chief Urges International Community to Prevent ..

2 hours ago

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Probe If Employees So ..

2 hours ago

Olympics would be 'extremely difficult' for unvacc ..

2 hours ago

Early, durable resolution of "flashpoint", interna ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.