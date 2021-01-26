Biden Promises 1Mln Vaccinations Daily in 3 Weeks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden told reporters that in three weeks the country will be able to perform one million of vaccinations a day with a potential of reaching 1.5 million.

"I am quite confident that we will be in a position within the next three weeks or so to be vaccinating people at the range of a million a day and an excess of that," Biden said at a press briefing.

The president clarified that he was referring to the number of daily inoculations since vaccines approved in the United States require two shots per person with an interval of a couple of weeks.

"I think we may be able to get to... 1.5 million a day rather than 1 million a day. But we have to meet that goal of a million a day," Biden said.