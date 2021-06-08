UrduPoint.com
Biden Promises 'Maximum Security Guarantees' To Ukraine - Kiev

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 12:30 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden promised "maximum security guarantees" for Kiev during a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Monday, Mikhail Podolyak, an adviser to the head of Ukrainian leader's administration, said.

"President Biden especially emphasized that he understands the risks perfectly and precisely guarantees Ukraine the maximum guarantees of its security," Podolyak said, as quoted by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

