Biden promises peaceful transfer of power to Trump after hotly-contested presidential election

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) US President Joe Biden promised a smooth transfer of power to Donald Trump, the Republican president-elect, in an address to the nation Thursday, as he implored Americans to “bring down the temperature” of partisan divisions and keep their faith in democratic systems following the loss of Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee, in the presidential election.

“For over 200 years, America has carried on the greatest experiment in self-government in the history of the world,” Biden, a Democrat himself, said in the White House Rose Garden. “The will of the people always prevails.”

Biden noted he spoke with Trump on Wednesday to congratulate him on his victory and promise his administration’s full cooperation to “ensure a peaceful and orderly transition”.

“That’s what the American people deserve,” Biden added.

Biden delivered his remarks to a crowd of senior administration officials and family members, including his granddaughter Finn, who all greeted him with an extended round of applause as he approached his podium.

In his speech, Biden suggested the end of one of the most bitter presidential contests in US history should serve as an opportunity for building unity among the American people.

“Campaigns are contests of competing visions. The country chooses one or the other, and we accept the choice the country made,” Biden said. “Something to hope we can do, no matter who you voted for, is see each other not as adversaries but as fellow Americans – bring down the temperature.”

After Ms. Harris’s devastating defeat that left many of her supporters distressed over the trajectory of the nation, Biden took a moment to commend his vice-president on an exemplary campaign. Harris had roughly 100 days to win the White House, after Biden withdrew from the presidential race in July. Although she fell short, Harris offered an important example of true public service, Biden said.

“She ran an inspiring campaign, and everyone got to see something that I learned early on to respect so much: her character,” Biden said.

“She gave her wholehearted effort, and she and her entire team should be proud of the campaign they ran.”

The president similarly applauded the thousands of poll workers who ensured a safe and smooth election day, pointing to their work as an example of the country’s “honest”, “fair” and “transparent” election system.

Biden did not shy away from addressing Democrats’ disappointment and sorrow over the election results, which gave Republicans control of the White House and the Senate. The House of Representatives remained too close to call on Thursday afternoon, but Republicans expressed confidence that they would maintain their narrow majority in the lower chamber.

The president commended his administration on a “historic presidency” that included the passage of several landmark bills addressing infrastructure, the climate crisis and healthcare. Those laws would continue to reap benefits for the American people for years and even decades into the future, Biden said on Thursday.

“I know it’s a difficult time. You’re hurting. I hear you and I see you,” Biden told his colleagues. “But don’t forget. Don’t forget all that we accomplished.”

Meanwhile, the Trump transition team has not yet signed two agreements with the Biden administration for the transition to the new administration, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at the daily press briefing.

"As of now, the Trump-Vance transition team has not yet entered [into] the agreements with the White House and the General Services [Administration]," she told reporters about the agreements, which are meant to ensure a smooth transition between administrations.

Jean-Pierre said Biden's chief of staff Jeff Zients has reached out to the co-chairs of the Trump transition team, Linda McMahon and Howard Lutnick, and will "leave that line of communication open."

"We're going to be helpful here," Jean-Pierre said. "We want to have an effective, efficient transition of power."