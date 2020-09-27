UrduPoint.com
Biden Promises Police Reform, National Commission To Oversee Law Enforcement Action

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has promised, if elected, to create a Federal commission to work on policy covering excessive use of force by law enforcement officers.

"We will bring these parties [police and the public] together and ensure that some serious reform is carried out in the police department," Biden said on MSNBC on Saturday.

Earlier this month, speaking in Kenosha, Biden pledged to create a national commission on policing based in the White House if he wins the November election.

The US has been engulfed in mass protests against racism and police brutality since late May, following the death of an unarmed African American man, George Floyd, in police custody in the city of Minneapolis.

Nationwide unrest escalated even further after the non-fatal shooting of another African American man, Jacob Blake, by police in the city of Kenosha on August 23.

Fresh protests erupted across the US on Wednesday after a grand jury brought no charges against police officers for the death of African American woman Breonna Taylor , who was shot multiple times when police stormed her Louisville home during a drug raid on March 13.

