UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Promises Response In Kind To Cyberattack, Says 'Many Options' On Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:20 AM

Biden Promises Response in Kind to Cyberattack, Says 'Many Options' on Table

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden vowed to respond "in kind" to a massive cyber attack widely attributed to Russia, which denies any involvement.

"I believe that when I learn the extent of the damage and the fact who is formally responsible they can be assured that we will respond, probably respond in kind," Biden said during a press conference.

He added that he is considering "many options" that he would not currently elaborate on.

Related Topics

Attack Russia

Recent Stories

At request of Pfizer, Ministry of Health announces ..

6 minutes ago

UNHCR, Air Arabia launch advocacy campaign to mark ..

21 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends MoI Virtual 1st Forum for S ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Fatwa Council says itâ€™s permissible to use C ..

51 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Reaffirm Commitment to Developing Co ..

53 minutes ago

Newborns Gain Protection From COVID-19 When Moms G ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.