Biden Promises Response in Kind to Cyberattack, Says 'Many Options' on Table

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) US President-elect Joe Biden vowed to respond "in kind" to a massive cyber attack widely attributed to Russia, which denies any involvement.

"I believe that when I learn the extent of the damage and the fact who is formally responsible they can be assured that we will respond, probably respond in kind," Biden said during a press conference.

He added that he is considering "many options" that he would not currently elaborate on.