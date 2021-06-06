Biden Promises to Affirm US Commitment to Collective Defense at NATO Summit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2021) US President Joe Biden says that during the June 14 NATO summit in Brussels he plans to reiterate US commitment to collective defense.

"Those shared democratic values are the foundation of the most successful alliance in world history.

In Brussels, at the NATO summit, I will affirm the United States' unwavering commitment to Article 5 and to ensuring our alliance is strong in the face of every challenge, including threats like cyberattacks on our critical infrastructure," Biden said in an opinion piece published by The Washington Post on Saturday.