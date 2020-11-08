UrduPoint.com
Biden Promises To Get Coronavirus Under Control, Plans To Appoint Expert Team Monday

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 07:10 AM

Biden Promises to Get Coronavirus Under Control, Plans to Appoint Expert Team Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2020) Joe Biden says the Primary objective for the US leadership now is to stop the spread of COVID-19 and he plans to name a group of experts to help with that task.

"Our work begins with getting COVID under control, we cannot repair the economy, restore our vitality or relish life's most precious moments ...

all the moments that matter most to us until we get it [the virus] under control. On Monday I'll name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris COVID plan and convert it into an action blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," Biden said in his address to the nation on Saturday.

Biden said that he will spare no effort in the "battle of control of the virus."

