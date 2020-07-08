Biden Promises to Rejoin WHO on 'First Day' as US President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Democratic hopeful Joe Biden promised to rejoin the World Health Organization if elected US president.

"On my first day as President, I will rejoin the WHO and restore our leadership on the world stage," Biden tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that Americans are safer when the United States is engaged in strengthening global health.

The US administration notified on Tuesday the United Nations and the Congress of its withdrawal from the WHO effective July 6, 2021. President Donald Trump routinely accuses the organization of colluding with China to cover up the origins and handling of the coronavirus outbreak.