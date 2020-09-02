UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Promises To Turn Presidential Election Into US National Holiday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 03:30 AM

Biden Promises to Turn Presidential Election Into US National Holiday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Joe Biden in a new campaign video said if he is elected president he will work hard to ensure election day becomes a US national holiday.

"We're going to push hard to make... election day a national holiday," Biden said in the clip released on Tuesday.

Biden also said there should be same-day voter registration because the opposing side wants lower voter turnout.

President Donald Trump has been accused of trying to disrupt the postal service because he does not want voters to submit ballots through the mail. Some states are encouraging it due to COVID-19. The US presidential election is November 3.

Related Topics

Election Trump November

Recent Stories

DHA conducts around 35,000 COVID-19 tests for teac ..

1 hour ago

President&#039;s Cup, First Division League draw c ..

2 hours ago

As a precaution, education, emergency and crisis a ..

3 hours ago

Head of Israel&#039;s National Security Council vi ..

3 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity: Peace Agreem ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan won 65 War with national unity, heroic ba ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.