Biden Promises to Turn Presidential Election Into US National Holiday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Joe Biden in a new campaign video said if he is elected president he will work hard to ensure election day becomes a US national holiday.

"We're going to push hard to make... election day a national holiday," Biden said in the clip released on Tuesday.

Biden also said there should be same-day voter registration because the opposing side wants lower voter turnout.

President Donald Trump has been accused of trying to disrupt the postal service because he does not want voters to submit ballots through the mail. Some states are encouraging it due to COVID-19. The US presidential election is November 3.