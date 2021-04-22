UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Promises US To Double Climate Aid For Developing Countries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:47 PM

Biden promises US to double climate aid for developing countries

President Joe Biden told an international climate summit Thursday that the United States will double aid to developing countries tackling the crisis

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden told an international climate summit Thursday that the United States will double aid to developing countries tackling the crisis.

"To help them meet that goal, the United States will double...

by 2024 our annual public climate financing development to developing countries," he said.

Biden, who was hosting the virtual summit from the White House, said that in addition, the US Development Finance Corporation was "committed to net zero emissions through its investment portfolio by 2040."It would also target making "climate focused investments" account for 33 percent of all new investments from 2023, which he said was "the earliest of any country."

Related Topics

White House United States All From

Recent Stories

Lukashenko Says Agrees With Putin's Conclusions on ..

1 minute ago

Journalists' Protection Bill to be tabled in assem ..

1 minute ago

Fehmida wants sports encouraged from early age

1 minute ago

Lukashenko Says Time for Zelenskyy to Learn How to ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Disappointed With Slovakia's Decision to Ex ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says if Zelenskyy Wants to Restore Relations ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.