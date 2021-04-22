Biden Promises US To Double Climate Aid For Developing Countries
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 10:29 PM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :President Joe Biden told an international climate summit Thursday that the United States will double its aid to developing countries tackling the crisis.
"To help them meet that goal, the United States will double... by 2024 our annual public climate financing development to developing countries," he said.