UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Proposes $2Trln Plan To Invest In Sustainable Infrastructure, Electric Cars

Umer Jamshaid 9 seconds ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 12:30 AM

Biden Proposes $2Trln Plan to Invest in Sustainable Infrastructure, Electric Cars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Presumed Democratic presidential candidate plans to invest $2 trillion to upgrade US infrastructure by relying heavily on clean energy technology that he said would create millions of high paying jobs, his campaign said in a press release on Tuesday.

"He [Biden] will launch a national effort aimed at creating the jobs we need to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure now and deliver an equitable clean energy future," the release said.

If elected, the former vice president plans to spend $2 trillion during his first term on a plan called "Build Back Better" with a goal of "net-zero" carbon emissions by 2050, the release said.

The plan will create millions of high paying jobs by rebuilding decaying roads and bridges, creating "green spaces," and converting the US electricity grid to carbon-free power generation by 2035, the release said.

The release claims the plan will create 1 million new auto jobs, in part by promoting electric cars with 500,000 new charging stations.

Related Topics

Technology Electricity Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Union of OIC News Agencies hails Emirates Mars Mis ..

1 hour ago

DoH meets with delegation from Chinese pharmaceuti ..

3 hours ago

Department of Economic Development regulates pract ..

3 hours ago

Energy, infrastructure key drivers of economic gro ..

3 hours ago

India cannot win a conventional war against Pakist ..

3 hours ago

UAE sends medical aid plane to Mexico in fight aga ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.