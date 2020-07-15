Biden Proposes $2Trln Plan to Invest in Sustainable Infrastructure, Electric Cars

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Presumed Democratic presidential candidate plans to invest $2 trillion to upgrade US infrastructure by relying heavily on clean energy technology that he said would create millions of high paying jobs, his campaign said in a press release on Tuesday.

"He [Biden] will launch a national effort aimed at creating the jobs we need to build a modern, sustainable infrastructure now and deliver an equitable clean energy future," the release said.

If elected, the former vice president plans to spend $2 trillion during his first term on a plan called "Build Back Better" with a goal of "net-zero" carbon emissions by 2050, the release said.

The plan will create millions of high paying jobs by rebuilding decaying roads and bridges, creating "green spaces," and converting the US electricity grid to carbon-free power generation by 2035, the release said.

The release claims the plan will create 1 million new auto jobs, in part by promoting electric cars with 500,000 new charging stations.