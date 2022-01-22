UrduPoint.com

Biden Proposes Increasing Funding For Police Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Biden Proposes Increasing Funding for Police Departments

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Us President Joe Biden said on Friday that he supports increasing funding of police departments.

"We shouldn't be cutting funding for police departments, I propose increasing funding," Biden said during the US Conference of Mayors' Winter Meeting. "We ask cops to do everything - including psychologists and social workers. Guess what? They need psychologists and social workers."

The US Department of Justice said at the end of December that it is providing $1.6 billion in grants to communities throughout the United Stats to fund programs designed to reduce crime.

Some of the funding is intended to address gun violence, to help former inmates transition back to the communities and keep them from recommitting a crime, and to support responses to crises like drug overdoses and mental illness, the release said.

The funding could also help support US law enforcement efforts to advance violence intervention activities and evidence-based police and prosecution strategies, the release added.

The FBI reported recently that murder rates in the United States increased by nearly 30% in 2020 amid the "defund the police" movement that took flight among US liberals after the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody.

A Pew Research Center poll showed in October that growing numbers of US adults want their communities to spend more on police, a significant shift in attitudes that reflects Americans' concern about rising violent crime.

The share of Black adults who say police spending in their area should be decreased has fallen 19 percentage points (from 42% to 23%), while the share of Democrats wanting cuts in police budgets has dropped from 41 percent to 25 percent, according to the release.

Related Topics

Murder Police George United States October December Democrats FBI 2020 From Share Billion

Recent Stories

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 He ..

White House Confirms US Plans to Transfer Mi-17 Helicopters to Ukraine

7 minutes ago
 NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Easter ..

NATO Will Not Give Up Presence of Forces in Eastern Part - Spokesperson

15 minutes ago
 US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have S ..

US Ignorance of Russian Security Demands to Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

15 minutes ago
 White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US ..

White House on Possible Evacuation in Ukraine: US Always Conducts Contingency Pl ..

15 minutes ago
 Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit ..

Czech, Austrian, Slovak Foreign Ministers to Visit Ukraine on February 7-8 - Pra ..

15 minutes ago
 PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through ..

PML-N vandalize institutions, looted money through kick backs: Farrukh

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.