Biden Pulls Ahead of Trump in Battleground State of Pennsylvania - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday took the lead in the election battle in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, which carries 20 electoral college votes, CNN reported, citing the latest results from the state.

Biden has overtaken incumbent President Donald Trump 49.4%-49.3% and is ahead by 5,587 votes, with 95 percent of the ballots having been counted, CNN reported.