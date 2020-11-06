UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Biden Pulls Ahead Of Trump In Battleground State Of Pennsylvania - CNN

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 07:00 PM

Biden Pulls Ahead of Trump in Battleground State of Pennsylvania - CNN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) US Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Friday took the lead in the election battle in the crucial state of Pennsylvania, which carries 20 electoral college votes,  CNN reported, citing the latest results from the state.

Biden has overtaken incumbent President Donald Trump 49.4%-49.3% and is ahead by 5,587 votes, with 95 percent of the ballots having been counted, CNN reported.

Related Topics

Election Trump Lead From

Recent Stories

Turkmenistan supports the strengthening of economi ..

12 minutes ago

Turkmenistan stands for multi-vector cooperation w ..

12 minutes ago

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Governm ..

12 minutes ago

PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by i ..

38 minutes ago

Emirates Group Securityâ€™s X-ray training certifi ..

48 minutes ago

Bilawal tells GB people he will not take U-turn li ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.