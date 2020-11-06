Biden pulls ahead of Trump in Georgia, votes still to count: US media

Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead Friday in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, US media said, with votes still left to coun

Washington (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Democrat Joe Biden pulled ahead Friday in the crucial battleground state of Georgia, US media said, with votes still left to count.

The former vice president ate away at President Donald Trump's initial lead in the southern state and is now ahead by 917 votes, CNN and Fox news reported.

Trump won Georgia by five percentage points in 2016.