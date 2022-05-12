UrduPoint.com

Biden Pushes Congress To Sustain COVID-19 Funding As US Marks 1Mln Deaths

Muhammad Irfan Published May 12, 2022 | 06:37 PM

Biden Pushes Congress to Sustain COVID-19 Funding as US Marks 1Mln Deaths

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Congress to sustain COVID-19 funding in a statement paying tribute to 1 million Americans who have died of the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Congress to sustain COVID-19 funding in a statement paying tribute to 1 million Americans who have died of the coronavirus.

"Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them," Biden said.

He added that the US as a nation "must not grow numb to such sorrow."

"To heal, we must remember.

We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before. It's critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months," he added.

Media earlier reported that Biden will order flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday to mark the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the US has logged over 82 million coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic. Cases have recently been on the rise, driven by "stealth" Omicron subvariants.

Related Topics

Died Congress Family Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Chaudhary warns Maryam Nawaz of legal action ..

Fawad Chaudhary warns Maryam Nawaz of legal action for defaming him

50 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to complete cotton sowing by May 3 ..

Farmers advised to complete cotton sowing by May 31

43 seconds ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs 300, reaching historic ..

Gold prices increase by Rs 300, reaching historic high to Rs136,000 per tola 12 ..

45 seconds ago
 Dowry gifts distributed among deserving families

Dowry gifts distributed among deserving families

46 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary orders action against water thieve ..

Chief Secretary orders action against water thieves

47 seconds ago
 Putin's Visit to Armenia Being Prepared, It May Ta ..

Putin's Visit to Armenia Being Prepared, It May Take Place by End of Year - Yere ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.