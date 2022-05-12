Biden Pushes Congress to Sustain COVID-19 Funding as US Marks 1Mln Deaths

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Congress to sustain COVID-19 funding in a statement paying tribute to 1 million Americans who have died of the coronavirus

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2022) US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Congress to sustain COVID-19 funding in a statement paying tribute to 1 million Americans who have died of the coronavirus.

"Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them," Biden said.

He added that the US as a nation "must not grow numb to such sorrow."

"To heal, we must remember.

We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before. It's critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months," he added.

Media earlier reported that Biden will order flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday to mark the milestone of 1 million COVID-19 deaths.

According to the Johns Hopkins University, the US has logged over 82 million coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic. Cases have recently been on the rise, driven by "stealth" Omicron subvariants.