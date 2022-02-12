Biden, Putin Began Phone Call - Reports

US President Joe Biden began a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 16:04 GMT, an NBC correspondent reported, citing the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden began a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 16:04 GMT, an NBC correspondent reported, citing the White House.

"The White House says President Biden and Vladimir Putin are speaking right now. The call began at 11:04am (local time)," Kelly O'Donnell, a senior White House correspondent at NBC news, wrote on Twitter.