Biden, Putin Began Phone Call - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 09:55 PM

US President Joe Biden began a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 16:04 GMT, an NBC correspondent reported, citing the White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) US President Joe Biden began a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at 16:04 GMT, an NBC correspondent reported, citing the White House.

"The White House says President Biden and Vladimir Putin are speaking right now. The call began at 11:04am (local time)," Kelly O'Donnell, a senior White House correspondent at NBC news, wrote on Twitter.

