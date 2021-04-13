UrduPoint.com
Biden, Putin Discuss Further Dialogue On Strategic Stability, Arms Control - White House

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:16 PM

Biden, Putin Discuss Further Dialogue on Strategic Stability, Arms Control - White House

Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed by phone their intent to pursue strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden discussed by phone their intent to pursue strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.

spoke today with President Vladimir Putin of Russia. They discussed a number of regional and global issues, including the intent of the United States and Russia to pursue a strategic stability dialogue on a range of arms control and emerging security issues, building on the extension of the New START Treaty," the statement says.

More Stories From World

