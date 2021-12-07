Biden, Putin Discuss US-Russia Strategic Stability, Iran - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the US-Russia dialogue on strategic stability as well as the issue of ransomware attacks and the situation concerning Iran, the White House announced on Tuesday after the virtual summit between the two leaders.

"The presidents also discussed the US-Russia dialogue on Strategic Stability, a separate dialogue on ransomware, as well as joint work on regional issues such as Iran," the White House said in a release.